Nepotism is overrated: Kareena Kapoor jumps into the debate, offers opinion on Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor, who belongs to one of the oldest and most active acting families in Bollywood, offered her opinion about the nepotism debate fellow actor Kangana Ranaut sparked off. In an interview to Filmfare, she said nepotism can only get you so far. In the end, it’s talent that counts.

“A lot of things seem out of context,” she said. “Doesn’t nepotism exist in every possible field? But nobody addresses that. In business families, the son takes over the business. A politician’s son takes over his place. These are not considered nepotism but in the industry it makes for a nice read. Also, not many star kids have achieved what their parents have. So I don’t understand why people are going on about it. Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It’s about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would’ve been No.1 stars in our country.”

The debate on nepotism was stirred by Kangana Ranaut in an appearance on Koffee With Karan earlier this year. She accused the Bollywood director of being the “flag bearer of nepotism” in the industry. The comments didn’t sit too well with Johar, who responded on several occasions, most recent of which was at the IIFA Awards in July.

“If there’s Ranbir Kapoor, there’s also Ranveer Singh who’s not from the industry. So honestly, nepotism is overrated,” Kareena continued. “More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry, it’s your hard work and talent that will take you far. That’s exactly the reason why Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she’s not from the industry. If there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana. It’s not only about star kids.”

Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan had also offered his two cents on the subject in an open letter published July. Kangana had responded to it with an open letter of her own.

Kangana’s new film, Simran, will be released next week. Kareena is currently shooting for Veere Di Wedding, her comeback movie after becoming mother to Taimur Ali Khan.

