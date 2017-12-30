Nepotism row to Padmavati release stalled: Check out the top seven controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2017

Like any other year, 2017 saw several Bollywood celebrities getting embroiled in various controversies. While Kapil Sharma fought with fellow comedian Sunil Grover, actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut gave enough dope to gossipmongers with their legal battle getting uglier by the day. Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to withdraw his memoir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on Padmavati is struggling to get a release date. Clearly, controversies and Bollywood go hand in hand. As the year draws to an end, we check out the biggest controversies that made the maximum noise and kept us engrossed.

Kapil Sharma- Sunil Grover fallout

The actors were together in The Kapil Sharma Show.

In March, the news of Kapil Sharma assaulting fellow comedian Sunil Grover garnered much spotlight. Reportedly, Kapil got drunk on his flight back from Australia and misbehaved with his show’s cast. As a result, some of them left the show. Kapil, since then, has apologised to Sunil many a times. But he hasn’t agreed to return to the show, which went off air in September. Reportedly his irregularities in shoot timings with stars and his high-handed behaviour had become an issue too.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bajao’ remark

Akshay’s comment enraged Mallika’s father, journalist Vinod Dua.

As per the format of his comedy show, the judges ring a bell to praise a good performance. And for an act, Akshay Kumar went to the bell and said to Mallika Dua, ‘Mallika ji, aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hoon.’ His words angered Mallika’s journalist father Vinod Dua, who tweeted, “I’m going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar.” To this, Twinkle Khanna (Akshay’s wife) tweeted, “Humour has to be seen in its right context” and cracked “lame jokes” at Mallika’s expense. Then, in an open letter, Mallika dragged Akshay’s five-year-old daughter Nitara in the controversy and Twinkle blasted her. But, she issued an apology soon after..

Bollywood’s Nepotism row

The nepotism battle took an ugly turn with Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan joining the bandwagon.

Actor Kangana Ranaut stoked a fire on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, by calling him ‘the movie mafia and the flagbearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood. This resulted in an uproar on social media with Karan mocking the remark in a subsequent episode. Then, Karan, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, at an award show, mocked the remark and chanted in unison ‘nepotism rocks’. Saif wrote an open letter mentioning that he has apologised to Kangana. Varun later regretted his words.

Sonu Nigam’s Azaan remark

A cleric announced a reward of ₹10 for shaving Sonu’s head.

Singer Sonu Nigam sparked a controversy when he tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I’ve to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” He received flak on social media and a cleric even announced a reward of ₹10 lac for shaving Sonu’s head. Later, the singer himself shaved his head in media’s presence.

Padmavati release stalled

CBFC suggested a title change for the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has been mired in controversies since its shoot began. Fringe groups claiming that the film has a dream sequence showing queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji together, vandalised the film’s sets, slapped Bhansali and even offered a bounty of ₹5 crore for Bhansali and Deepika’s heads. However, Bhansali denied having such scenes in the film. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was further annoyed with Bhansali when he privately screened the film, which still hasn’t got a certificate, for select journalists.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut battle it out

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s legal battle was the hottest topic this year.

Actor Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s legal battle was the hottest topic till the actor decided to share his side of the story in a TV interview. Their dispute has been in news ever since his Krrish 3 co-star, Kangana, referred to him as the ‘silly-ex’. Hrithik issued a statement and his ex-wife, Sussanne, supported him, too. However, Kangana during the promotions of Simran, demanded an apology from Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan.

U-turn for Nawazuddin’s memoir

Nawazuddin Siddiqui couldn’t release his memoir, An Ordinary Life.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui released his memoir, An Ordinary Life, in October, which narrated tales from his struggling days and his journey to stardom. But what stood out was his recollection of his previous love affairs. He mentioned the names of two female actors — Niharika Singh and Sunita Rajwar and described his passionate relationship with the two. However, this didn’t go down well with the two. While Sunita said that Nawaz misrepresented facts, a complaint was reportedly registered with the National Commission for Women accusing Nawaz of outraging Niharika’s modesty. The actor eventually issued a public apology on Twitter, and withdrew his book.

