Never been ashamed of what I do: Kalki on being slammed for posting nude pic on Instagram

Days after she was criticised for posting a nude picture on Instagram, Bollywood actor Kalki Kochelin has rubbished the critics and said she shared the picture because it was taken by a woman photographer and did not show a man’s perspective.

In an interview to Mid Day, Kalki said, “As women, we often are depicted through a man’s perspective, but this picture was clicked by a woman photographer. That’s why I found it significant to share the photograph.”

Kalki posted a black-and-white nude picture on Instagram and wrote, “Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness.”

Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

“I think it’s important to celebrate who you are and your body rather than ponder about what the world will think. I have always believed in the idea of wearing your personality on your sleeve. I have never been ashamed of whatever I do,” she further told the tabloid.

Online trolls took no time and began a slug fest against the actor known for voicing her strong opinion on feminism.

Take a look at some of the virile reactions to the image:

“Tum log chahate kya ho saale, bahut shauk hai nudity ka to kahi or kuch bhi karo but publicly ya publicity ke liye aise post na kiya karl.” posted one user.

Another wrote, “Nudity limit me rakho , saala indian culture ko barbaad tum jaise log kar rahe ho.”

On the work front, Kalki will soon be seen along side Richa Chadha in Jia Aur Jia.

Follow @htshowbiz for more