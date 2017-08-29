Newton trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s honest officer isn’t going to bend at any cost

Trust Rajkummar Rao to pour his soul into a role. After a terrific performance in recently released Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actor is back as an honest polling officer in director Amit Masurkar’s Newton.

The 2.43 minute trailer begins with Sanjai Mishra asking Newton (Rajkummar Rao) about his indomitable spirit. Then we go into the interiors of a jungle, likely to be a Maoist-hit area, where Rao is in charge of conducting a free and fair poll.

We also meet Pankaj Tripathi, the local commander of a paramilitary troop who wants to have his way, but Newton is determined to conduct the proceedings as per the rule book.

This also brings him at loggerheads with Raghuvir Yadav, one of the members of the polling team headed by Rao. The engaging trailer ends with Rao explaining the reason behind his unique name and how he turned Nutan into Newton.

Amit Masurkar, the director of Newton, has earlier helmed a small budget but highly appreciated film Sulemani Keeda in 2014. The environment he has created in the Newton trailer hints towards an author-backed role for Rao who lives up to the expectations.

Presented by Drishyam Films, Newton’s trailer is one of the better ones this year. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 22, 2017.