Nidhhi Agerwal: There’s more pressure, stress and judgment after your first film

Having been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in a project like Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal had nothing short of a dream debut in Bollywood. Unfortunately, the Sabbir Khan film tanked at the box office, and Nidhhi’s performance didn’t make a mark, either.

Fans and viewers might surmise that not coming from a film family, Nidhhi was naïve and unmindful of the road that lay ahead, but she holds firm that she was well-prepared for the hard yards she would have to put in.

“I was well aware that I am just a normal girl and it’s not like filmmakers are waiting to offer me films. No designers are dying to give their clothes to me. I knew I was making my debut opposite a star kid who was already famous, and it would be difficult for me to get noticed,” says Nidhhi, who hails from Bangalore.

Had an amazing time kicking some ass in my #nike sneakers with #myntrasneakerclub 👟 @myntra @nike @nikesportswear @toastevents_in @harshad.toast A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

The 24-year-old actor, who has also done modelling assignments in the past, says that nothing comes easy if you want to make it big in any field. She admits that though she once believed that the road would get smoother once she had made her debut, things have turned out to be quite the opposite. “I used to think that once I get a movie, life will be good, and everything will be perfect. But it’s not like that. Once you get a film, there’s more pressure, stress, and there’s more judgment happening all the time,” shares Nidhhi.

Asked if she faced any pressure or felt nervous when she stood for the first time in front of the camera, Nidhhi says it was all because she lacked technical knowledge. “So many times, when I would do a lot of retakes, I used to say sorry to my director and co-actors. At times, I felt bad because while giving a shot, I would just forget facing the camera, or knowing the right angle. Suddenly, I would get so much into the scene that I would forget where I was supposed to look in the first place. Otherwise, I was confident and happy in that space,” recollects Nidhhi.

