Nimrat Kaur on why she gave her nod to The Test Case: Playing an Army Captain was a major hook for me

It wasn’t easy for Nimrat Kaur when the shooting of her upcoming web series, The Test Case, stalled due to “budget issues” as clarified by show’s producer Ekta Kapoor, earlier this year.

“It was extremely disappointing. There were a few reasons as to why it had stalled. So, it tested my patience. But these things can happen to anyone. It has happened to the biggest of films, so you can’t hold it against the [web] medium. It’s just the nature of the beast, and you have to accept it,” says Nimrat, adding that all that is over now. “We have completed the shooting. The series will air on Republic Day [January 26], and I couldn’t be happier for that,” she says.

Amidst all this, the biggest reason why Nimrat is excited for the web series is the fact that she is portraying the role of an Army Officer — something she wanted to become when she was a kid.

“Being in the Army was my dream profession ever since I was a kid. But then, as I grew up, I realised it is tough. So, playing an Army Captain was a major hook for me to say a yes to the show. I am playing the role of the first ever woman combatant in the Indian Army. It’s so exciting to be a part of a show like this which addresses the kind of stereotypes women face. I loved being this girl so much,” she states.

A daughter of an Army Officer, Nimrat says that her family was “thrilled” when they got to know about her part and profession in the show.

“Obviously, I couldn’t tell them much because the show is about to get aired, but whatever [little] I told them, they were really excited about it. I grew up in an Army environment, and to be a part of the same environment on screen was surreal. I looked at my co-stars — Atul Kulkarni and Rahul Dev — and I used to be like, ‘He looks like my father’s senior, or he looks like that [Army] uncle,” she adds.

