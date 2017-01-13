Rangoon: There are no issues between Kangana and me, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has denied reports suggesting that he has issues with his Rangoon co-actor Kangana Ranaut and said he would “happily promote” the upcoming film with her.

“There are no issues between me and Kangana. I will be happy to promote the film Rangoon whenever and wherever, happily with Kangana and with Saif, who is also a big part of the film and with everybody else,” Shahid said at the premiere of xXx: The Return of the Xander Cage on Thursday.

Read more

There were reports that Shahid and Kangana, who worked together for the first time in the movie, didn’t get along, to an extent that the he even refused to promote the film with her.

Rangoon is Shahid’s third project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey and Haider.

Shahid is currently working on the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The 35-year-old actor says it is a “privilege” to be working with Bhansali. “When you get on his sets and you see the way he puts his things together, the love and passion with which he makes his movies, its’ a privilege for the artist to work with him.” Shahid said.