Nostalgia at Miss Universe 2017: Sushmita Sen back to where it all began

Indian beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who was in Manila to judge the Miss Universe pageant, got nostalgic as she walked the ramp which changed her life forever.

In 1994, She made India proud as she became the first Indian to be crowned as Miss Universe held in Manila.

Now that life has come full circle for the stunning beauty, she shared a heartfelt post along with a video on her Instagram account where the 41-year-old is enjoying being on the stage again.

Sen was on the judges panel for the 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant, which took place on January 30.