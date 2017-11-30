Not a superstar until I give a 100 crore film: Ayushmann Khurrana

You can call him versatile, hard-working, jack of all trades, but Ayushmann Khurrana thinks there is still a long way to go for him to be known as a superstar. The actor who has had three releases this year – Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is glad that he is being offered roles that push him as an actor. However, he is quite happy with the small-town boy roles that he gets offered.

Prepping for the second and final sched of this Sriram Raghavan thriller. फ़िल्म का नाम और first look जल्द ही। Watch this space for more. A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

“I always think that you need to set yourself in a genre first before breaking out of it. Changing yourself with every film will exhaust you as an artiste. You need to set yourself and say that “this is me and I have done slice of life films, small-town boy roles, and now I am doing a Sriram Raghavan film”. The shock value wouldn’t have happened if Saif Ali Khan had done Omkara as his second film. He emanated out of the chocolate boy image with Omkara and Ek Haseena Thi. You need to give that shock value over a period of time because if you doing that with every film, it’s no fun. That’s the way I look at it. At the same time, you can’t do it just for the heck of it. I was waiting for a Sriram Raghavan to do a thriller. But at the same time, it’s not like I am not trying. I am experimenting like I did in Bewakoofiyan and Nautanki Saala, but some of them just don’t work,” the actor says.

While most of his performances have been widely appreciated, Ayushmann says that he doesn’t yet feel like a superstar. “Till the time I don’t give a 100 crore film, I am not a superstar. I am star but not a superstar. II was a superstar; I would have got the liberty of choosing the release date. I had two back-to-back films releases this year. But till the time, I don’t become bigger than the film, I cannot do that. Right now the films are bigger than me. And ideally, it should always be like that because then you get the wholesome view of the film,” the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor says.

Together since 2001. My high school sweetheart. Happy anniversary. @tahirakashyap ❤️ A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

While actors are usually more bothered about box-office success, Ayushmaan says he is happy that the critics haven’t panned him in any of his films. “I am glad that I haven’t got any negative reviews so far for any of my performances. As an actor who wants to do well in his craft, you just have to be self-critical. But I am not an obsessive actor who will watch his own movies or listen to his own music a million times. I will just watch it once, make my own points regarding what I liked and didn’t like and move on,” he says.