Not ashamed of the fact that I am a little shy and scared of women : Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the Lalkaar music concert to support the social campaign to eradicate violence against women, has said women are superior to men and should be treated with equality.

Shah Rukh also recited a poem penned by renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar. The campaign Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya is initiated by MARD, Population Foundation of India and film director Feroz Abbas Khan.

Talking about the concept of being a “mard” or man, Shah Rukh quipped, “since I and Farhan Akhtar, who is the founder of MARD, do not have a moustache, which is also the logo, we are not considered as ‘man’!” And that is true because we are gentle to women, we treat them with equality because they deserve that.”

Supporting the cause, Shah Rukh said: “But I believe that women are superior to men in many levels and I am not ashamed of the fact that I am a little shy and scared of women whether she is my mother, wife, sister or friends. Women bring a quietude, a calm energy to the universe.”

“So, any form of violence happening to any woman is the horrible thing can happen.”

The actor then recited a poetry by Javed Akhtar themed around how a man should treat a woman who is the foundation of a family, who nurtures the mankind with love and affection, and how a man should celebrate and compliment her as a companion.

Various young musicians including Papon, Harshdeep Kaur, Armaan Malik, Salim Sulaiman and Farhan’s music band “Farhan Live” shared the stage at the concert held in Bandra here and urged all to stand for the cause of violence against women.

