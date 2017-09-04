Not just Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut targeted these 5 people too

Kangana Ranaut’s interview with journalist Rajat Sharma on his chat show Aap Ki Adalat has made heads turn. While many are appreciating Kangana’s bold stance on her feud with Hrithik Roshan, others want the Roshans to clarify their position.

However, Kangana Ranaut didn’t only talk about her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. She actually talked about five people on the show. She named three of them and opted to hide the identity of the other two.

Aditya Pancholi

It all started with Kangana narrating her harrowing experience when she was a struggling teenager in Bollywood. She referred to film actor Aditya Pancholi and how he used to beat her up.

She said, “He got an apartment for me but didn’t allow my friends to come there. It was a kind of house arrest. Then I went to meet his wife. His daughter is a year older than me. My film Gangster was about to release then. I was a minor. I remember going to his wife (Zareena Wahab) and meeting her, and I was like ‘Please save me! I’m younger than your daughter. I’m a minor and I can’t tell my parents.’ She said to me that they were relieved that he was not at home otherwise he raised his hand on domestic helps and others. She said it’s actually good for us if he is not around, so I can’t help you.”

Rakesh Roshan

Kangana then targeted Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan who made a public statement about exposing her. “It’s been a year and I am still waiting for him to expose me,” she posed.

Adhyayan Suman

Kangana was in a relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman who later accused her of beating him up and practicing black magic. Kangana denied his claims but said she should have done something about Suman. She hinted beating him up wouldn’t have been a bad idea. “He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn’t be able to? However, now that I look at it I should have hit him?” she said.

Those she didn’t name

A film writer was also in her line of fire. The Queen actor said the writer ‘whose wife is an actor’ threatened her and advised her to shut up. She didn’t name the writer.

A journalist’s name also popped up when Kangana said how the journalist called her sister, Rangoli, and expressed concerns over her safety. Kangana suggested it could have been a veiled threat.

Ketan Mehta

Filmmaker Ketan Mehta’s name was also mentioned when Rajat Sharma brought up the topic of making a film on Rani Laxmibai. She said how Mehta’s script of the proposed film on Jhansi Ki Raani was the worst she read in 10 years.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of director Hansal Mehta’s Simran on September 15, 2017. She is also playing Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika.