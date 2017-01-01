Not just my dad, all directors make me nervous: Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan recently said that getting directed by her father Kaman Haasan was a scary experience. However, elaborating on that she says that every director makes her nervous and not just her dad.

“I meant scary in a purely a respectful way when I spoke about my father. I personally didn’t want to disappoint him. I am his daughter and respect him a lot. All directors make me nervous because I don’t want to disappoint them. I want to give my best when I am in front of the camera and that is the pressure which worries me,” says Shruti.

Shruti’s younger sister Akshara is also a well known actor but recently took up the role of an assistant director for her father’s film Sabaash Naidu for one schedule. Shruti feels it says a lot about the kind of person her younger sister is.

Read more

“I think it is wonderful because it shows her ability to not be tied down by something. After finishing the schedule, she went back to shooting. I think it is great that she can take up different tasks as an artist,” she says.

The actor, who has been part of Bollywood films such as Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji (2011) and Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013) and D-Day (2013), is a well known actor in Tamil and Telugu industry as well. No matter what industry is, her criteria to select the script are the same.

“It depends from films to films and that is why my choices in films have been so vary. First thing I look at is the story and my character’s contribution to the film. Having said that you also want to be part of the film which is executed in the right way and sold with the right package. There is no point in doing a great film which is not sold properly. Its really a combination of many things,” she says.