Not just Salman Khan, Aamir Khan is godfather to wannabe stars too. Here’s proof

Salman Khan is the one who gets the tag of “favourite launchpad” for wannabe Bollywood stars. However, if you dig deeper, Salman shares the accolade with Aamir Khan. There’s one caveat though – while Aamir Khan mostly launches new directors, Salman has become something of a godfather to Bollywood celeb kids.

Aamir Khan had earlier shared that the journey of Secret Superstar will introduce the audience to many superstars, who have contributed to the making of the film. Aamir Khan Productions upcoming flick Secret Superstar is all set to launch Advait Chandan, who will be making his directorial debut with this film. Secret Superstar also brings to the audience a young singing talent Meghna Mishra, who has lent her voice for the songs in the flick.

Over these years Aamir has introduced some fresh talents to Bollywood, who rose to fame after making their debut with Aamir Khan productions. With the introduction of new talent in Bollywood led by Aamir Khan Productions, here is revisiting all the creative talents introduced by AKP over its 16 years in showbiz.

AKP was founded with a purpose of producing Lagaan (2001) which went on to create history, marked the debut of Gracy Singh in Bollywood.

Darsheel Safary, who rose to fame with his innocent act in 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, was yet another talent launch by AKP. The film had struck the emotional chords of audience back. The film also marked the debut of Aamir Khan as a filmmaker.

With 2008 flick Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, AKP treated the masses with three talents. The actor’s nephew Imran Khan made his acting debut along with actor Prateik Babbar in a much-loved rom-com. Abbas Tyrewala also made his directorial debut with the film, a hattrick of debutant in a single film.

AKP’s Peepli Live, which was released in 2010, was written as well as directed by Anusha Rizvi, who made her debut directorial debut with the film. The film garnered positive response and had done well at the box office.

Not only actors but Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao also made her Bollywood debut as a filmmaker with 2011 film Dhobi Ghat produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Delhi Belly, a black comedy film of 2011, created a rage back then under the banner of AKP. It marked the mainstream directorial debut of Abhinay Deo. The director also received Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.

The record breaking film of 2017 Dangal, which created a milestone in Indian film Industry, added another feather in Aamir Khan Productions’ hat. With Dangal, AKP launched four new talents, including Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Those launched by Salman include Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Zarine Khan, Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi among others.