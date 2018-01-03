Not Katrina or Vaani, Shraddha to romance Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu; makers confirm

There has been much speculation around who will romance Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the upcoming directorial by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (2016) fame. There was buzz that the makers were considering Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Shraddha Kapoor — however, it is now confirmed that Shahid’s Haider co-star has bagged the project.

Confirming that Shraddha will play the female lead opposite Shahid, producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, tells us, “We will start shooting in February with Shahid and Shraddha. It’s an interesting project and everyone in the team is looking forward to it.” The film is expected to release in the second half of this year. Telling us more about the project, Prernaa says, “It’s a love story and at the same time a socially relevant film. We wanted to highlight the issues we face with electricity in our day to day lives. It has an important message. There have been instances that we are out of station and there is no one in the house for a few days in a month, but at end of 30 days we would end up getting high electricity bill. How is that possible? So there is a tone of sarcasm and it’s obvious from the title.”

Shraddha reportedly plays a lawyer in the film and will soon start her prep. Shahid, on the other hand, is a commoner who will be seen fighting corruption in the electricity board and other government systems, with the help of Shraddha.

Shraddha was not available for a comment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more