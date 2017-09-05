Not Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan’s six-pack abs have all our attention. See pic

One of the most talked about star kids who is not yet initiated into Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest Aryan Khan is certainly going to be a huge competition when he makes his debut.

From his drop-dead gorgeous looks to his perfect bod, Aryan seems to be set in all departments. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a picture where he is seen flaunting his abs in front of a mirror. Two friends also accompany him in the photo. “Game day,” he wrote along with the pic.

Game day 🏈 A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Aryan, 19, is currently pursuing his education in the US and is expected to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and join Bollywood. Karan Johar has already said that he would launch him, and SRK’s daughter, Suhana.

Shah Rukh, however, is in no hurry to let Aryan enter the industry. In an earlier interview, he said, “He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.”

SRK had also said how he was contributing to Aryan’s film education: “I have made a folder with all the great English classics like The Untouchables, Goodfellas and Michael Douglas’ Falling Down. I am showing him English films now but I have also made another folder that has Hindi classics like Sholay, Do Aakhen Barah Haath and Devdas – both Dilip saab’s and mine. I want him to see more films.”

A few days ago, mother Gauri Khan shared a photo of Aryan and wrote, “Posting an image …of my son without his permission… hope I don’t get fired .”

Posting an image ...of my son without his permission... hope I don't get fired .❤️ pic.twitter.com/vJFxP5xP3b — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 1, 2017

Aryan is at present studying filmmaking.

Follow @htshowbiz for more