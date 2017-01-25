Not SRK’s fault: B-Town celebs on Raees train journey mishap

Is Shah Rukh Khan not supposed to travel by train or visit a railway station, questions writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is among the celebrities who feel it wasn’t the actor’s fault if a person died due to suffocation in the crowd at a railway station where the Raees star was promoting his film.

Shah Rukh on Monday undertook a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi, and Vadodara was one the stations where the train stopped. He waved out at his hordes of fans, who created a commotion at the station. This led to one man collapsing, and when he was rushed to hospital, he was declared dead.

Shah Rukh has called the incident “unfortunate” and even the deceased’s family members have said they have nothing against the actor.

Commenting on the incident, industry veteran Javed said on the sidelines of the grand jury meet of Radio Mirchi Awards: It was not his (Shah Rukh’s) fault. What do you want to say that he is not supposed to travel by train or visit a railway station? “It is the responsibility of the railway authorities and the traffic police to ensure the safety of the fans or should have better control over the crowd.”

At the same event, Ayushmann said, “I think nowadays, celebrities are very much approachable. It was an odd incident... Very unfortunate. But I think at the same time, as a member of the film fraternity, I will support Shah Rukh Khan sir as it (train journey) was part of a promotional strategy and was just a security lapse. You just can’t blame any celebrity or marketing team for such incidents.”

At an event here for Tourism New Zealand, Sidharth said, “It’s very unfortunate... It was an activity and they were promoting their film. All of us plan to promote our films (innovatively) and it’s a good intention to promote our movies. We have been doing the marketing of films, and it’s not the first time that anybody was doing a marketing trip or going out to promote their film. But definitely, what has happened, is unfortunate. Nobody planned for it. It’s something that shouldn’t have happened.”

A huge crowd had thronged Vadodara railway station to see Shah Rukh on Monday night as he was travelling to Delhi on August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai.