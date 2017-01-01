Nothing should stop you in 2017: Bollywood celebs spread New Year cheer

Bye Bye 2016! Wishes for health, happiness and prosperity started to pour in as we transcended from 2016 to 2017.

Bollywood celebs too took to their social media handles to bid their fans, followers and admirers on this new beginning.

T 2489 - वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव ... जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !!

New Year wishes for happiness always in 2017 !! 🌺love to all ..🌻🌼 pic.twitter.com/simEGkB3HE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2016

Wot ever it is u stopped from doing last yr.Do it in 2017. Love, Family, Job wotever.If it scares u do it more & u will b happier. HNY 2 all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

Happy New Year jaannuusssss! Have an amazing, amazing one 💕✨💃🏻❤ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2017

New Day, New Year, New Begining... Wishing you all glory & happiness. #Happy2017 pic.twitter.com/bzqvTTStXF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 1, 2017

This is the beginning of anything you want ! Happy new year everyone love n respect,cheers #2017 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 1, 2017

HAPPY 2017 to u all ,a great NEW YEAR filled with loads of happiness , love and success😘#happynewyear2017 #londondiaries #gratitude A video posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:47pm PST

New year resolutions : no dumb resolutions. Just gonna try and burn the calories I drank last night. Happy new year ppl!! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 1, 2017

Happy New year 🎺🎷🎼💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/HIgdLDRyLJ — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 1, 2017