Nothing should stop you in 2017: Bollywood celebs spread New Year cheer

Bye Bye 2016! Wishes for health, happiness and prosperity started to pour in as we transcended from 2016 to 2017.
Bollywood celebs too took to their social media handles to bid their fans, followers and admirers on this new beginning.
T 2489 - वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव ... जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2016
New Year wishes for happiness always in 2017 !! 🌺love to all ..🌻🌼 pic.twitter.com/simEGkB3HE
Wot ever it is u stopped from doing last yr.Do it in 2017. Love, Family, Job wotever.If it scares u do it more & u will b happier. HNY 2 all— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year jaannuusssss! Have an amazing, amazing one 💕✨💃🏻❤— Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2017
New Day, New Year, New Begining... Wishing you all glory & happiness. #Happy2017 pic.twitter.com/bzqvTTStXF— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 1, 2017
The best is yet to come. #HappyNewYear BEACHES! #BeBaywatch pic.twitter.com/vmkRwRMaU4— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 31, 2016
This is the beginning of anything you want ! Happy new year everyone love n respect,cheers #2017— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 1, 2017
New year resolutions : no dumb resolutions. Just gonna try and burn the calories I drank last night. Happy new year ppl!!— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 1, 2017
Happy New year 🎺🎷🎼💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/HIgdLDRyLJ— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 1, 2017
A New Year is a time to Celebrate Past Accomplishments & look forward to Future Success! Have a Wonderful & Prosperous New Year! #2017 pic.twitter.com/acwm448U0r— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) January 1, 2017