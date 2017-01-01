 Nothing should stop you in 2017: Bollywood celebs spread New Year cheer | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Nothing should stop you in 2017: Bollywood celebs spread New Year cheer

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2017 14:21 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Bollywood celebs are very hopeful about the New Year.

Bye Bye 2016! Wishes for health, happiness and prosperity started to pour in as we transcended from 2016 to 2017.

Bollywood celebs too took to their social media handles to bid their fans, followers and admirers on this new beginning.

HAPPY 2017 to u all ,a great NEW YEAR filled with loads of happiness , love and success😘#happynewyear2017 #londondiaries #gratitude

A video posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

