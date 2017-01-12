OK Jaanu: Did you know Ghajini, Tere Naam, Woh Saat Din were also remakes?

The upcoming Hindi film, OK Jaanu, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, is making all the right noises. Its songs, Humma Humma (which is being re-used from Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman classic, Bombay) and Enna Sona are a big hit on YouTube already. The chemistry between its lead pair has also come up for praise. With Dharma Production as its producer, the film seems poised for a flying start.

What many wouldn’t know that it is the remake of 2015’s Tamil romantic drama, O Kandhal Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film starred south stars Dulquer Salman and Nithya Menen. Even as OK Jaanu rides on pre-release buzz, here’s a look at other Hindi films which are remakes of southern blockbusters.

Read more

Singham (2011)



The Ajay Devgn film, where he plays a tough cop with the symbolic force of a lion, was the remake of hit Tamil film Singam starring superstar Suriya. Directed by Hari, the film tells the story of a police officer who stands up to a corrupt system and a local politician.

Force (2011)



The Nishikanth Kamath-directed John Abraham starrer which was a box office success is a remake of Suriya, Jyothika starrer Kaakha Kaakha. The 2003 Tamil film directed by Gautham Menon is the story of a dutiful cop on the hunt of a dreaded gangster.

Ready (2011)



The romantic comedy drama Ready directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles. The original was the Telugu film of the same name starring Ram and Genelia D’Souza and was directed by Sreenu Vaitla.

Ghajini (2008)



The Bollywood action-cum-psychological thriller, starring superstar Aamir Khan, was a remake of Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya (2005). Both the films were helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss. The film’s story is from Christopher Nolan’s Memento (2000). Asin played the lead heroine in both the films.

Tere Naam (2003)



It is difficult to forget this film, thanks to Salman Khan’s locks. Tere Naam was originally made in Tamil as Sethu (1999) and starred Vikram and Abitha in the lead roles. It was written and directed by Bala. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Bhumika and was written by Bala but directed by Satish Kaushik.

Bhul Bhulaiyya (2007)



Like Salman Khan, many of Akshay Kumar’s well known films too are remakes of South Indian films. Chief among them is Bhul Bhalaiyya, which is the remake of Manichitrathazhu (1993). A comedy-cum-horror drama, the original starred Mohanlal and Shobana. While the Hindi film was directed by Malayalam director Priyadarshan, the original was helmed by Fazil with Siddique-Lal, Priyadarshan and Sibi Malayil serving as second-unit directors.

Wanted (2009)



This is one of the many Salman Khan films of the recent years which are remakes of Telugu hits. Wanted is the remake of Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri (2006), written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Needless to say, both were big hits.

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001)



R Madhavan of the 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu fame, had his first brush with Hindi film stardom with this love story, which was a remake of his own Tamil original, Minnale also starring Reemma Sen. The Hindi film, which starred Diya Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, was directed by Gautham Menon. He helmed the Tamil original as well.

Hera Pheri (2000)



The film that truly launched Akshay Kumar into the big league, Hera Pheri, was the remake of Malayalam film Ramoji Rao Speaking. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was laugh riot. The 1989 Malayalam film starred Saikumar, Mukesh, Innocent and Rekha in the lead roles.

Viraasat (1997)



The official remake of Tamil hit Thevar Magan starring Kamal Haasan, Viraasat helped give a much-needed push to Anil Kapoor’s career, what with the younger actors like Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan challenging his generation of actors. While the original was directed by Bharathan, Priyadarshan directed the Hindi version.

Biwi No.1 (1999)



A remake of 1995 Tamil film Sathi Leelavathi, the Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer was a big hit. The hilarious film’s original version starred Ramesh Aravind, Kalpana and Heera. Kamal Haasan did an extended cameo in the film.

Chachi 420 (1997)



Trust Kamal Haasan to pull off anything – Chachi 420 which featured him both as an actor and director was a huge hit. It was originally made in Tamil as Avvai Shanmughi, also featuring Kamal Haasan.

Woh Saat Din (1983)



How many of us would know that the iconic Hindi film, Woh Saat Din was a remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal? Not many. It was directed by Bapu, who first made it in Telugu and then in Hindi. The original was directed by K Bhagyaraj and starred K Bhagyaraj and Ambika.

Interact with the writer @mniveditatweets

Follow @htshowbiz for more