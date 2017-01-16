OK Jaanu earns Rs 13.80 cr, Haraamkhor gathers Rs 1.01 cr: Average week at box office

It’s been a roller coaster ride for films on the box office. While films like Dangal and Khaidi No 150 are making good money, Hindi releases like OK Jaanu and Haraamkhor are struggling hard to leave any impression.

Last week saw four major releases: Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satkarni in Telugu, xXx – Return Of Xander Cage in English, OK Jaanu and Haraamkhor in Hindi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of these films. While OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, has earned Rs 13.80 crore in first three days, Haraamkhor has gathered Rs 1.01 crore in the same period.

#OkJaanu saw limited growth... Affected on Sun due to cricket match... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017

#Haraamkhor Fri 23.70 lakhs, Sat 35.60 lakhs, Sun 41.90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 1.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017

Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satkarni are also doing well at the ticket window.

Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 nears $ 2 million mark in USA... Fri $ 139,547, Sat $ 252,513. Total: $ 1,923,764 [₹ 13.11 cr]. WOW! @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017

Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni crosses $ 1 million in USA... Fri $ 176,818, Sat $ 320,276. Total: $ 1,015,237 [₹ 6.92 cr]. 👍👍👍 @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017

Telugu films are dominating the US market... Have eclipsed *all* Hindi films *this week*, including recent films and new ones... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Dangal is still calling the shots.

#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 375 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr. Weekend 4: ₹ 10.24 cr. Total: ₹ 370.11 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2017

With big films like Raees and Kaabil releasing this months, prospects for the Indian box office look bright.