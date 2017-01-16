 OK Jaanu earns Rs 13.80 cr, Haraamkhor gathers Rs 1.01 cr: Average week at box office | bollywood | Hindustan Times
OK Jaanu earns Rs 13.80 cr, Haraamkhor gathers Rs 1.01 cr: Average week at box office

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2017 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It’s been a roller coaster ride for films on the box office. While films like Dangal and Khaidi No 150 are making good money, Hindi releases like OK Jaanu and Haraamkhor are struggling hard to leave any impression.

Last week saw four major releases: Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satkarni in Telugu, xXx – Return Of Xander Cage in English, OK Jaanu and Haraamkhor in Hindi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of these films. While OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, has earned Rs 13.80 crore in first three days, Haraamkhor has gathered Rs 1.01 crore in the same period.

Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satkarni are also doing well at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, Dangal is still calling the shots.

With big films like Raees and Kaabil releasing this months, prospects for the Indian box office look bright.

