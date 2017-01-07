OK Jaanu: When Salman decided to help Aditya Roy Kapur in film’s promotion

Salman Khan is indeed the Bhai of Bollywood. Young actors look up to him for help and inspiration, and the latest to do this is Aditya Roy Kapur, whose upcoming film OK Jaanu is scheduled to hit the screens next week.

On Friday, Salman Khan posted a tweet and captioned it: Ek khan ko con kiya to take this pic . Bhai let me post this on his twitter #AdityaRoyKapur.

Ek khan ko con kiya to take this pic . Bhai let me post this on his twitter #AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/LrFX0ZwsF9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 6, 2017

Aditya Roy Kapur is also in the photograph. It seems Khan was unaware that somebody was clicking them.

He posted another tweet and tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan and asked them to post similar photos.

Read more

Promoting each other’s film on social media isn’t a new thing in Bollywood. Big stars use their influence to help their favourite co-stars. Be it the Bang Bang dare challenge or Beat Pe Booty challenge, they are always ready for it.

But will the audience accept their endorsement of OK Jaanu? Let’s wait till January 13 when it hits the theatres.