Om Puri: A commoner who dared to bring change to Hindi cinema

There is a scene in Govind Nihalani’s hard-hitting drama Ardhya Satya. Anant Welanker (Played by Puri), a promising young man, is travelling on a local bus with Jyotsna Gokhale (Smita Patil). A fellow passenger tries to touch her and Anant sees it despite being in the crowd. He doesn’t want to be seen as over-protective, but he needs to confront the molester. This one scene brings out so many shades many actors wouldn’t b e able to showcase in half a dozen of their films.

In a film industry known for its obsession with nearly perfect faces and bodies, Puri’s success seems like a metaphor for winning against odds.

Puri was one of the 16 FTII graduates who decided to do a film on Vijay Tendulkar’s marvelous play, Ghasiram Kotwal, in 1976. This turned out to be the beginning he was looking for.

Om Puri arrives for the British gala screening of The Hundred-Foot Journey at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. (REUTERS)

In a couple of years, Puri and his NSD partner Naseeruddin Shah, along with the likes of Amrish Puri, Smita Patil, Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi, were the pioneers of the parallel cinema movement in India. Directors like Shyam Benegal, Mani Kaul and Kumar Sahni decided to drift away from the escapist Bollywood and these actors became their tools to achieve something which was unthinkable just a few years ago when Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were on top of their game.

Om Puri in Ardh Satya.

Bhumika (1077), Aakrosh (1980), Aarohan (1982), Ardha Satya (1983), film after film, he was turning into the perfect representation of a common man on the silver screen. This was the time when the government had a strict control over the media and celluloid representation of margianalised sections was limited to them speaking in an alien language and singing around the fire in funny attire. The mainstream filmmakers couldn’t find a difference between a dalit and an adivasi.

Thanks to Puri and his co-actors’ efforts, cinema started becoming a better reflection of the social in justices.

His foray into comedy as a shrewd businessman Ahuja in Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983) brought out a completely different side of an otherwise ‘serious’ actor. Years later, the West witnessed the same in East Is East (1999).

Om Puri in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron with Naseeruddin Shah.

His ability to switch from one dialect to another made him a favourite with filmmakers who wanted to explore the South Asian characters in Hollywood. His grip over diction and Urdu made this look easier than it actually was.

The ‘90s saw him getting into the character roles that were taller than the hero’s role. Be it Narsimha (1991), Droh Kaal (1994) or Maachis (1996), he excelled in every character.

This was in addition to films like Chachi 420 (1997) and Hera Pheri (2000), in which he was exploring the comic opportunities.

Om Puri in Malamaal Weekly.

In last couple of years, he wasn’t in complete control of his life. Sometimes he did b-grade films and remained in news for his divorce. Then he appeared on a news channel and said nasty things about the soldiers guarding the borders. Later he had to apologise.

But all said and done, Om Puri, was that one commoner who dared to bring a change through cinema, through his acting. And for that, we will keep going back to his films, and in the process, to the man he was.

