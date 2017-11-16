On Aaradhya Bachchan’s 6th birthday, dad Abhishek shares pic from her party. Check it out

On Aaradhya Bachchan’s sixth birthday, dad Abhishek shared a picture on Twitter. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan’s youngest grandchild is seen smiling for the camera, wearing a pink dress and a tiara made of flowers.

Abhishek captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday little Princess.”

Happy Birthday little Princess 💖 pic.twitter.com/oaBm0TdhGJ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 16, 2017

On the eve of Aaradhya’s birthday, Amitabh took to his personal blog. “The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !! Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond .. And the love of them that gave her to us ..” He also thanked a fan -- or extended family as he calls them -- for designing greetings for her. “And for the Ef that have so generously designed her greetings for the social .. my personal gratitude and appreciation ..,” he wrote.

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!😀😀🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

Amitabh also shared a couple of tweets in anticipation of Aaradhya’s birthday. In one image, he posted a picture in which she is holding a poster with her younger self printed on it. Another tweet was accompanied by a collage of her pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz for more