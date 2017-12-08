On Dharmendra’s birthday, Hema Malini has a wish and some throwback photos for husband

Bollywood star-turned-politican Hema Malini has extended warmest wishes to husband Dharmendra on Twitter on the occasion of his birthday. Dharmendra turns 82 on Friday but the actor has decided not to celebrate his birthday, in the wake of Shashi Kapoor’s death.

Sharing a few throwback pictures with the actor, Hema wrote on Twitter, “On Dharamji’s birthday, I pray for his happiness & good health. God bless him always. Nostalgia time! One of our early fotos together.”

In her recently released biography, Beyond The Dream Girl, Hema Malini opened up about her relationship with the actor, “The truth was that I didn’t know what I wanted. I knew that I was attracted to him (Dharmendra) but the relationship had no future. In the beginning, we were just good friends. I enjoyed his company. We were paired opposite each other in so many films … there came a time when we were shooting together not just for days or weeks but for months. Soon, it became a habit to be with each other all the time… ‘As time passed, it became more and more impossible to describe what I felt for him, or better still define the relationship. To be honest, I never thought of marrying him. My only argument is that I didn’t fall in love consciously. It’s funny, but I always used to think that whenever I marry, it would be with someone like him. I never thought of it being him, though. It’s destiny and my fortune.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to wish Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, who shares her birthday with the Sholay star. “Wishing both Sharmila di (Sharmila Tagore) and Dharmendra ji a very happy birthday,” she wrote.

Dharmendra, who was awarded with the Padma Bhushan in , 2012, is one of the earliest action heroes India had, with Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer and Sholay in his filmography. He began his tinsel town journey started off his career with romantic roles in films like Bandini, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Phool Aur Paththar.

