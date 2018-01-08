On Fearless Nadia’s 110th birthday, Google Doodle celebrates India’s stunt queen

Google doodle on Monday celebrated the 110th birthday of Bollywood actress and stunt queen Mary Ann Evans, popularly known as Fearless Nadia. The doodle showed the illustration of ‘Fearless Nadia’ wearing a hat.

The blue-eyed blonde actress, who was born on this day in 1908 in Perth, Australia, is remembered as the masked and cloaked adventurer in a 1935 movie ‘Hunterwali’, in which she played the lead role. Mary came to Bombay in 1913 at the age of five with her father Scotsman Herbert Evans, a volunteer in the British Army.

After learning the ropes of outdoor living in Peshawar, she first joined a touring dance troupe in Bombay, then the Zarco Circus. On the advice of a fortune teller, she changed her name to Nadia.

In her first lead role in Hunterwali, Nadia was seen wearing leather shorts, a mask and cape, performing all of her own stunts. In late 1960’s, she also appeared in a James Bond spoof called Khiladi (The Players).

Over the years, she swung from chandeliers, sprang from speeding trains and even tamed lions.

Nadia’s great-grandnephew, Riyad Vinci Wadia in 1993 made a documentary on her, Fearless: The Hunterwali Story. Nadia’s doodle has been created by Bangalore-based comic illustrator Devaki Neogi.