Only person I’m not competitive with is Huma; love her to death: Saqib Saleem

Being a star sibling in Bollywood can be quite taxing. Out of many sibling pairs in the film industry, only a few have been able to match up to each other’s success. But actor Saqib Saleem, brother of actor Huma Qureshi, doesn’t feel the pressure . “She’s (Huma) my sister first and then an actor. So we have never gotten into this space ever in our lives,” he says.

Read more

Saqib and Huma recently shot for Sajid Khan’s celebrity talk show and the brother-sister duo and enjoyed sharing screen space. “We are always happy for each other. The only person I am not competitive with is my sister, I love her to death. So competition between us is out of question.”

My lifelines ❤️️❤️️#Maapaa A photo posted by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:43pm PST

The actor who got noticed for his comic stint in Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) feels it’s wrong to compare siblings from the same profession. “Such comparisons only lead to conflicts. Why get to a stage where you have to compare two people from the same family who love each other? ” he says adding that they both have different preferences when it comes to work.

“It’s just two of us, so we look out for each other. Whether she needs some help or I need something, we are each other’s go to person.”

Whether they discuss films with each other, he replies prompty. “All the time. Every time we sign a film, we talk about it. We don’t have anybody in that space. It’s just two of us, so we look out for each other. Whether she needs some help or I need something, we are each other’s go to person.”

Saqib further reveals how his sister Huma, who is known for her roles in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Dedh Ishqiya (2014) and Badlapur (2015), was the reason that he agreed to play a homosexual in Bombay Talkies (2013). “I remember I was contemplating whether it would be right to play this character so early in my career. Huma then told me, ‘Are you dumb? Why won’t you want to work with Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar? You’ll be stupid. You don’t judge your character on what their sexuality is. You judge them on the basis of what you’re doing in the film and if you are bringing something to the table.’ And that’s the very instinct I signed the film and thought let me become an actor now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more