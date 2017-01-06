Open to doing TV shows, but not saas-bahu sagas: Anjana Sukhani

Actor Anjana Sukhani, who shot to fame with films like Golmaal Returns and Salaam-e-Ishq, feels that the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industry, where she has been working for many years, are much more progressive than Hindi films. “Films there have really good content, with topics breaking away from the age-old ones. Quality is not compromised in the name of commercialism, unlike Bollywood. But films like Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ have been absolutely amazing. The content of Hindi films has improved greatly”, says the 38-year old actor.

Read more

Ask her what’s keeping her away from entering television, and she says, “There’s nothing keeping me from doing TV. It’s just the magic of the 70mm screen, which is too alluring. Also, the shooting schedules for TV shows are really tiring. But this doesn’t mean that I will never do it. The only condition I have is that I don’t want to be a part of regular saas-bahu shows.”

Actor Anjana Sukhani has worked with Sunil Grover in the film Coffee With D. (Luv Israni)

Talking of her latest film that released yesterday, Anjana is all praises for her co-star actor-comedian Sunil Grover. “He is hilarious, and was a perfect fit for the lead character. He brought so much to the role, and made the whole experience better,” she says.

Her Marathi debut, which released in 2016, was produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She shares, “It was a beautiful experience working with him, because I knew I was in safe hands.” Believing that there’s no particular way to choose roles, she adds, “You just have to have faith in the makers that your character will be presented well. There have been many times when even though the script and the execution were good, the promotions weren’t up to the mark. It all comes down to how much effort the entire team puts in.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more