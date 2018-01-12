Padmaavat: Karni Sena protests outside CBFC office in Mumbai, 96 arrested

Activists of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Friday gathered outside the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office here on Friday to protest against the coming release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. According to news agency ANI, 96 people were arrested.

96 people detained by Gamdevi police when they were protesting outside CBFC office against #Padmavat: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Members of the Rajput outfit, under the leadership of Sukhdev Singh Gogameri, gathered outside the CBFC office to express dissent over the censor board’s decision to allow the release of the controversial movie. Jeevan Singh Solanki, a Karni Sena member, told IANS, “We will not let the film release in the country under any circumstances. Some states have already agreed with us and therefore banned it. We want the film to be banned in the whole country. We will not stop here. We are going to urge our Prime Minister to ban the film because the movie will ruin the heritage and culture of Rajput community. The filmmaker has played with the sentiments of the Rajputs.”.

Asked if they were ready to watch the film pre-release to clear their doubts, Solanki said: “The whole projection of our community is wrong. We do not want to see the film. It should be banned.”

Virendra Singh, the spokesperson of Karni Sena, on Friday told IANS that members from the outfit and even other Rajput associations assembled here to protest.

The film, cleared by the CBFC after five modifications and renamed from Padmavati to Padmavat and now titled Padmaavat, is scheduled to release on January 25 across India. The film will, however, not be released in Rajasthan and Gujarat. CBFC gave it the green signal with a U/A certification in consultation with a three-member advisory panel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more