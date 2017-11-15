Padman: Akshay Kumar introduces Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte with two new photos

Akshay Kumar finally gave a glimpse of his two female lead actors from upcoming film, Padman, on Wednesday. The pictures show him sharing a laugh and smiling with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

He is seen in a black and white photo with Radhika, who is holding what looks like a sanitary pad with three flowers on it. The two are very modestly dressed in a dark cotton saree and a simple shirt. They are playing a married couple in the film. Akshay captioned the photo, “The REASON he became #PADMAN...”

In the other picture, Sonam is seen sharing a bullock cart ride with Akshay. She is carrying a huge handbag and is wearing a kurta with thick-framed glasses. “The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN...,” is the caption for the photo. We can guess that Sonam plays a social worker or something of the sort and helped Akshay’s character in his journey.

Padman is directed by R Balki and tells the story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018! pic.twitter.com/hcEcJPO6Up — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 29, 2017

The film is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018. His second project, Gold will release on August 15, 2018 and Rajinikanth’s 2.0,in which Akshay plays a villain, is expected to release in April.

The actor has also signed a film with Karan Johar, Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi. It will be directed by Anurag Singh and is scheduled for release on Holi 2019.

Sonam is shooting for Veere Di Wedding currently with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

