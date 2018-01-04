Padman new song Hu Ba Hu: Watch Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in a sweet, inspiring journey

Behind every successful man is a woman, goes the oft used and tired cliche. But what if we tell you that the man and woman don’t have to be related but can simply be ‘Hu Ba Hu’ in essence? Well, that’s what the third song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman seems to be saying.

The song, shared by Akshay on Thursday morning, traces the hero’s journey and his changing equations with his partner, essayed by Sonam Kapoor. The ‘partner’ is actually his English teacher who shares his vision and dream. The film also features Radhika Apte as Akshay’s wife.

Titled Hu Ba Hu, the song composed and sung by Amit Trivedi also has vocals by Rajiv Sundaresan and Suhas Sawant. It has been penned by Kausar Munir. Akshay plays a character inspired from the real life Menstrual Man of India, Arunachalam Murugananthan. The film shows how he transforms from a naive village man to an innovator who not only provides better and cheaper menstrual hygiene for the women around him but also creates jobs for them. The song’s video shows his journey as Sonam keeps boosting his morale and Akshay slowly realises her concerns for him.

Sharing the song, Akshay wrote,” You don’t have to be life partners to change lives...you could just be #HuBaHu! New song from @PadManTheFilm out now!👇🏻 http://bit.ly/HuBaHu @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

Muruganantham wanted to “please his wife” by replacing her rag cloth with a sanitary pad and was told that it would disturb their family budget. Padman captures Muruganantham’s efforts to make a cheap sanitary pad, his experiments with wearing one and using animal blood to test if it leaked and the hostile reaction of his community for talking openly about menstruation. Padman is the second film, after Phullu, to be made on the subject.

Directed by R Balki, the film also features Sonam Kapoor in a lead role. It is slated to hit theatres on January 26.

