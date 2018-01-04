Padman to Sanju: Check out these must-watch biopics in 2018

Biopics have always proved to be a hit with both the audience and critics. Fans will naturally flock to the theatres to see their favourite actors portray a public figure on screen, or an ordinary man who has accomplished extraordinary feats. 2018 will see a host of such films releasing — right from Hrithik Roshan playing the role of a maths teacher to Akshay Kumar bringing to screen Arunachalam Muruganantham’s journey and working towards eradicating the taboo around sanitary pads and menstruation.

Check out the list of biopic films in 2018 that you shouldn’t miss out:

Padman

Akshay Kumar will be seen as Arunachalam Muruganantham in Padman

Akshay Kumar, who has been applauded for taking up films which aren’t run-of-the-mill, such as Airlift (2016) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), will be seen talking about sanitary pads and menstruation in this film. It is based on a story from his wife Twinkle Khanna’s book, which, in turn, was inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine. Besides Radhika Apte playing the role of Akshay’s on-screen wife, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Releasing on: January 26

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor portrays the role of actor Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

It can’t get bigger than this! Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is directing Ranbir Kapoor in this film about actor Sanjay Dutt’s life. While the title is yet to be officially announced, fans have already started calling it Sanju, which is how Dutt’s fans affectionately call him in real life — Sanju baba. Dia Mirza will essay the role Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay’s wife, while Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in supporting roles. If the leaked stills of Ranbir as Sanjay are anything to go by, this film is surely going to give another boost to Ranbir’s stardom.

Releasing on: March 30

Soorma

Soorma is based on the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh

If you are among those who support the underdog, this one’s for you. Starring Diljit Dosanjh as hockey legend Sandeep Singh, the film is creating quite a buzz. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role alongside Diljit, Soorma tells the story of Sandeep, who was grievously injured in an accidental gunshot in a train in 2006. He was on his way to join the rest of the team two days later, which was set for Germany to compete in the Hockey World Cup. How he overcomes all odds to bounce back in form is what the film is all about.

Releasing on: June 29

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan will be seen as educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar

Director Vikas Bahl was on the hunt for the lead actor for this project for a long time, before Hrithik Roshan came on board. The story revolves around mathematician Anand Kumar, who revolutionised the concept of education when he started training batches of 30 students to get into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), free of cost, even offering them accommodation and food for the time they trained.

Releasing on: November 23

The Accidental Prime Minister

The film’s first look was appreciated by everyone for the resemblance Anupam Kher shares with former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. While the film is expected to release this year, the actor has not talked much about the role yet. The makers were asked by former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani to get an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Mr Singh and Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Releasing on: December 21 (Expected)

