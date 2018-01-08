Padmavat to release on January 25: Will Akshay Kumar’s PadMan be able to tame it?

Finally, the new release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavat has been announced and it’s not a good news for Akshay Kumar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh and TV reports say that Padmavat, which was earlier titled Padmavati, is going to hit theatres on January 25, 2018, the same date when Akshay Kumar’s ambitious film PadMan is going to be released. Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Not only this, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee-starre Aiyaary is also scheduled to hit the screens in the same week.

If this happens then the Hindi film industry will suffer because both Padmavat and PadMan are highly anticipated and such a clash may hamper their business interests.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested Bhansali to change his film’s title to Padmavat.

It seems even Akshay Kumar anticipated such a possibility, so he defended his decision to release PadMan at a press conference on Sunday. He said, “It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them.”

Akshay Kumar is not new to such clashes at the box office. Even last year, his Rustom battled it out with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjodaro and emerged winner. But, Padmavat is definitely a bigger beast.

Padmavati that features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh ran into trouble since beginning. First, Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of the film in Jaipur. He was accused of distorting the facts. Later, Rajput group Karni Sena demanded a ban on the film for insulting the Rajput community. Currently, the film is banned in five states.