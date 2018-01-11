Padmavati becomes Padmaavat: Here’s how film changed after CBFC modifications

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued statements regarding the changes suggested in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (erstwhile Padmavati) and a possible release date, January 25, but the makers were yet to confirm the news. On Thursday, producers of the film, Viacom 18, confirmed the new name of the film, Padmaavat, while staying quiet about the release date.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based a 16th-century poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It has been at the centre of controversies for past one year, ever since Bhansali began shooting in January last year in Jaipur. The director was attacked on the sets and fringe groups demanded a ban on the film. The right-wing protests intensified as the film neared release date, December 2. After many states banned the film, Viacom decided to postpone release.

CBFC cleared the film last week with five modifications. Viacom said in a press statement: “We appreciate the balanced and considered approach that CBFC has taken to address this situation,” and listed the five modifications suggested by the CBFC.

Here are the five changes that Prasoon Joshi-led board has suggested...

1. Change the disclaimer to one that clearly does not claim historical accuracy.

2. The title is to be changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat – as the filmmakers have attributed their creative source as the fictional poem Padmavat, and not history.

3. Modifications to the song Ghoomar, to make the depiction befitting to the character being portrayed.

4. Modifications to the incorrect / misleading reference to historical places.

5. Addition of a disclaimer which clearly makes the point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of Sati or seeks to glorify it.

“Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, as producers, have accepted and have made all the above changes. We believe that these changes are in line with the filmic depiction of the story we wanted to tell. We firmly deny all speculation on extensive cuts to the film and want to reiterate that only the above changes and disclaimers per guidance of the CBFC have been made. We have full faith in the CBFC and in the transparent, fair and inclusive process that has been followed,” the statement said.

The official handles of the film on Facebook and Twitter were also changed to Padmaavat Thursday morning.

However, the all-clear from the CBFC failed to satisfy the Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje who said the film would not be shown in cinemas in the state, even as the Rajput community demanded a nationwide ban on the film. “Queen Padmini’s sacrifice is linked to the honour and pride of Rajasthan. Queen Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our pride and self-respect. We will not let her dignity be maligned,” she said in a statement.

