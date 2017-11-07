Padmavati: Brahmin organisation Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha opposes release of Deepika Padukone’s film

The Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, a Brahmin outfit, has opposed the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and demanded that its release be “stopped”. This protest comes on the heels of Karni Sena and Kshatriya groups demanding that the film be screened for their leaders ahead of its release.

According to a Times of India report, Mahasabha state president Suresh Mishra stated that the group would agitate against the movie unless its “screening was stopped in keeping with the feelings of the general public”.

“They (Bhansali’s team) are trying to defame Padmavati by distorting historical facts. No one can tolerate this,” he added.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists burn posters of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film Padmavati to oppose the screening of the film over alleged distortion of facts. (IANS)

The film has been opposed by fringe groups ever since production work on the venture began. In January, vandals broke into the sets and assaulted Bhansali. In March, parts of the Chittorgarh Fort — where Alaudin Khilji was said to have met Rani Padmavati — were defaced.

Leaders of these groups as well as the BJP recently demanded pre-release screenings of the film, so they could arrive at a judgment on the film’s content. They allege that the historical movie distorts certain facts, most notably Padmavati’s relationship with Khilji.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Padmavati is scheduled for a December 1 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more