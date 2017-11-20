Padmavati: CBFC refuses to speed up certification process for Bhansali film

The Central Board of Film Certification has refused to expedite the process of certification of the controversial film Padmavati. The board has said that the film will be reviewed as per due process.

“Turning down plea of #Padmavati makers, CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications,” ANI tweeted on Monday.

The CBFC had sent the film back to the producers as the application for the certification was “incomplete”. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said he deplored the use of “convenient, casual methods” and said there should be “a responsible, mutually respectful and balanced approach”.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, which has produced the film, told PTI that the issue with the application was “minor” and the CBFC could have screened the film. “That’s true. But film is with the CBFC, it is merely a minor technical issue. Nothing stops them from seeing the film if they want,” he said.

Howeve, the studio announced on Sunday that it had “voluntarily deferred the release date of the film.”

Joshi has also criticised director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for screening the film for a select group that included TV anchor Arnab Goswami without a certificate. “It is disappointing that the film Padmavati is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without the CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry,” said Joshi.

“It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurising to accelerate the process. And on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent,” he continued.

On Friday, Republic TV anchor Goswami said on his show that he had seen Padmavati and found nothing objectionable in it.

Bhansali’s upcoming film’s release has been delayed due to protests from several Hindu groups like Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Kshatriya Mahasabha. The film was due to go for release on December 1.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It tells the story of the sacrifice of 14th century Rajput queen Padmavati.

