Padmavati: Deepika Padukone is the Red Queen in new international poster

A new poster for Padmavati is being circulated online. It’s being described as the international poster for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming historical epic, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

What’s notable is that the release date mentioned on the poster is not December 1, which is when the film is supposed to open in India. However, a source close to filmmakers has confirmed the release date is for UAE. Most Bollywood movies normally open in the Middle East, a day before the India release.

Here’s the international poster of Padmavati featuring Deepika Padukone ✌🏻✌🏻👑 #RaaniSa #Padmavati A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:24am PST

As for the poster itself, it features Deepika as Rani Padmavati looking fierce in her royal garb, surrounded by many women in red saris. It’s similar to the previous posters we saw - it highlights the lavish costume design and visuals that Bhansali is synonymous with.

But like the different release date, there is another new addition at the bottom. “Also in 3D,” it says. Padmavati is the first Bhansali film that’ll get a 3D release. The director came close to releasing his previous movie Bajirao Mastani in the format, but decided against it.

With the potential Padmavati shows in foreign markets - it is seen as a major export, particularly in the US, where it will be distributed by Paramount Pictures - converting it to 3D is seen as an added attraction being offered to audiences.

