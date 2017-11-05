Padmavati: Deepika Padukone’s bash sees Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh. See pics

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone hosted a lavish party at her Mumbai residence Saturday night to celebrate the success of Padmavati trailer and her first song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Ghoomar. The impromptu party witnessed a barrage of industry celebs dressed in their best. One of the first ones to arrive at the venue was Deepika’s Padmavati co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Also in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Juno Chopra, Ishaan Khattar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, among others. Karan took to Instagram Sunday afternoon to share pictures from the bash. “The young ones! The star one and the me!” he wrote.

Jahnvi and Sara strike a pose!!!!!😍 and I do what I do in every photo! Am a repetitive poser! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

The young ones! The star one and the me! 😉 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Manish also took to Instagram to share pictures later.

#allaboutlastnight @deepikapadukone #cool #home with the beautiful girls @aslisona @janhvikapoor6 #saaraali A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Thank you my dearest @deepikapadukone for a fun chilled evening 😊#allaboutlastnight #fabulous @ranveersingh and #gorgeous @deepikapadukone #funtimes #laughter #positivity always @mmalhotraworld A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Deepika will essay the titular role of Rani Padmini while Ranveer plays invader Alauddin Khilji. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Deepika’s onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film that is slated to hit theatres on December 1.

The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a legendary Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540. According to Padmavat, she was the wife of Ratan Sen (called Rawal Ratan Singh in later legends), the Rajput ruler of Mewar.

In 1303, Alauddin Khilji, the Turkic ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, laid siege to the Chittor Fort in Rajputana. Rani Padmini is said to have committed jauhar (self-immolation) along with all the other women of the city to protect their honour. The men of the city stormed out in a final mortal sally to kill as many enemies before falling.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga, Padmavati, has been embroiled in controversies with Rajput Karni Sena objecting to the film's release.

