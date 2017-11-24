Padmavati: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking pre-screening

The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in front of three prominent historians from top universities and a retired high court judge, apart from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film has been facing wide spread protests for alleged “distortion of history”.

A PIL was filed in the Delhi HC seeking the setting up of an expert committee comprising of historians, social activists and a retired high court judge to ensure that there was no distortion of historical facts in the movie.

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh state governments have announced they won’t allow the film to be screened in their states even if the CBFC clears it.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have voluntarily deferred its release, to get the requisite clearances from the censor board. The movie was scheduled for release on December 1.

