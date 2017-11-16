Padmavati: Don’t think our culture and religion are so fragile that a film can ruin it, says Richa Chadda

Bollywood actor Richa Chadda, who is gearing up for the release of Fukrey Returns, has extended her support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film, Padmavati. “I do not think our culture and religion is so fragile that a film of two hours can ruin that.On the other hand, we are living in a democratic country where we have an appointed board that certifies our film, I see no reason for commenting on a film without watching it, she said.

The actress was speaking at the song launch Fukrey Returns in Mumbai. Richa has acted in Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Satrring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead role, Padmavati has been facing a lot of flak from various factions of Hindu and Rajput groups. The protesters have objected to alleged romantic sequences between Padmavati (Deepika) and Alauddin (Ranveer), portrayal of the Rajput queen, invader Khilji and supposed distortion of history, among other things. Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi has called for a Bharat bandh on December 1, the release date for Padmavati and

The cast and musicians of Fukrey Returns, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Siddharth Mahadevan, Gulraj Singh, lyricist Kumaar along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani, were present at the event. Fukrey Returns is set to release on December 15.

