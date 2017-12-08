Padmavati: Goa CM will decide the fate of Bhansali’s film only after clearance from the CBFC

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has assured a Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha delegation that he would look into its demand of banning the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavati.

Parrikar told reporters after meeting the delegation of the BJP Mahila Morcha that the state cannot afford to have a law and order problem which may arise due to the screening of the movie.

The chief minister however said that the state government would take a final call on whether to ban the movie or not only after the Censor Board clears its screening. “As of now the Censor Board’s certificate has not been granted. We will take a call after it is granted,” he said.

The chief minister said that he is also looking at the issue from a law and order perspective.

“A touristic state has to be peaceful. So we will look into both aspects of it,” he said.

He added that it was his personal opinion that history should be portrayed correctly because any wrong portrayal might hurt people’s sentiments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more