Padmavati: Haryana health minister to approach CBFC to seek ban on the film

Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said the state government will approach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to seek a ban on the upcoming Bollywood movie Padmavati. The minister added he would not allow the screening of the movie in the state. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati while Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.

Vij claimed that the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had wrongly presented the historical facts in the movie to “defame” the image of Rani Padmavati which had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people. “Rani Padmavati is the symbol of Indian women’ pride. The character assassination of Padmavati will not be tolerated at any level,” he said.

The minister said that the state government would approach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding a ban on the film throughout the country.

Padmavati is facing a ban call with fringe Rajput groups protesting against an alleged “romantic sequence between Padmavati and Khilji”. Both Bhansali and the film’s team has dismissed these rumours. As the film’s release approaches, the controversies have got a new lease of life. In the past two days, the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court have dismissed petitions seeking ban on the film. The film is yet to be certified by the CBFC.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati will release worldwide on December 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more