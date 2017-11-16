Padmavati: Home Ministry, Maharashtra and Karnataka govt assure security for film’s release

Standing firmly with Bollywood, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Karnataka and Maharashtra government on Thursday assured security to theatres which screen Padmavati, the upcoming epic period drama by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali that has come under attack from critics.

“The first responder in relation to ongoing and potential public order issues are the district administration and state police under the overall guidance of the state government,” an MHA spokesperson told news agency ANI. “Any request for assistance, as and when received, will receive the fullest consideration of the ministry,” he added.

Minister of State for Home (Urban) Ranjit Patil said that in view of the volatile situation, security would be provided to all theatres screening the film which has raked up controversy days before its release.

“All measures will be taken. We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure that no untoward incident happens,” Patil told the media.

Besides, he said some groups opposing the film had met government representatives to explain their stand and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was seized of the matter.

The development came a couple of days after Fadnavis provided a precautionary security cover to Bhansali, who is facing death threats from various quarters.

The state government’s stand is in contrast to the stand taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Mumbai Ram Kadam, also President of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Sangh.

Kadam said that in view of the public sentiments, they had decided to oppose the film “tooth and nail” and threatened that his union would never work with Bhansali in future.

Bajrang Dal activists protesting against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati in Nagpur. (PTI)

Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said today that the state government will ensure adequate security to maintain law and order during the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama Padmavati in the state.

He also said that the censor board’s decision will be final on the concerns relating to the content of the movie.

Besides Bhansali, even the lead heroine of the film, Deepika Padukone, has been threatened by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which has called for a nationwide shutdown on December 1 to oppose the film release.

However, the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena has said it would take a stand on the film only after watching it and if anything was found objectionable it would discuss the issue with Bhansali.

“We have decided not to oppose it without watching it. We are aware that some groups and individuals are against it, but we shall watch the film first before taking any stand,” MNCS President Amey Khopkar said in a statement.

