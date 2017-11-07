Padmavati: Ranveer Singh debuts much shorter hair as he bids goodbye to Alauddin Khilji. See pics
Ranveer Singh shared pictures of his new look after a day at the salon. He got his hair chopped as he winded up shooting for his upcoming film, Padmavati.bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2017 10:08 IST
Ranveer Singh could finally do what Kit Harington has wanted to for seven years. The actor chopped off his long ‘Alauddin Khilji’ locks after wrapping Padmavati.
In a series of videos posted on Instagram on Monday, Ranveer showed off his hair before,during and after the haircut. The shiny new hair is shorter than before but still falls over his ears.
While he seems quite pleased with his new locks, his fans have mixed reactions. “Please don’t let this look be his Gully Boy look !! He looks best with stubble/beard and his haircut needs fixing! It’s like a bowl haircut,” a fan commented. “Why babe ??? You looked so HOT with long hair and beard,” another wailed with crying emojis. Others had more supportive things to say: “Finally! I was sick of that long hair you had...looking good here” said a fan while another decided to quote Poo, “Tumhe koi hakh nahi hai ke tum itne handsome dikho (You have no right to look so handsome).”
Here’re his before-after photos for a better comparison.
Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical epic with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, who play Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh respectively. The film releases on December 1.
He will also be seen in Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.
Follow @htshowbiz for more