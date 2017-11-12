Padmavati: Ranveer Singh looks fierce as Alauddin Khilji in this new poster. See pic

After new posters of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor were released from Padmavati, Ranveer Singh shared his latest poster from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film on Saturday. Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji while Deepika essays the titular role in the movie. Shahid plays Deepika’s onscreen husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer tweeted, “SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI-December 1st #Padmavati”

Padmavati is facing a ban call with fringe Rajput groups protesting against an alleged “romantic sequence between Padmavati and Khilji”. Both Bhansali and the film’s team has dismissed these rumours. As the film’s release approaches, the controversies have got a new lease of life. In the past two days, the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court have dismissed petitions seeking ban on the film. The film is yet to be certified by the CBFC.

Meanwhile, MK Vishwaraj Singh, a scion of Padmavati, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the certification and release of film be withheld. The posters and songs released reveal that the life of Rani Padmini has been presented in the movie in a wrong manner and the filmmaker has done it for his own benefit, Singh alleged.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati will release worldwide on December 1.

