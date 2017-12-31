Padmavati row: CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate, says Vani Tripathi Tikkoo

A member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has quashed the reports doing the rounds that the board has asked for several cuts in the controversial film Padmavati.

Vani Tripathi Tikkoo stressed that the CBFC has only suggested few modifications in the movie, including changing the title to Padmavat, after which it would be given a UA certificate.

“Stop the Misinformation Campaign for God sake on Padmavati, CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate its only few modifications and a title change with the consent of the filmmaker. It’s finally over so let the film release and judge it then!”, said Tikkoo.

The decision came after an examining committee meeting by the CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with the CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in the presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The other key modifications suggested in the meeting include those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to befit the character portrayed.