Padmavati row: Censor Board clears film with UA certificate, title change likely

The controversial film Padmavati is likely to get a U/A (universal adult) certification subject to its title being changed to Padmavat, and deleting portions that were seen to glorify the outlawed practice of Sati.

According to sources in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the examining committee met on Thursday and agreed to certify the film provided the film makers change the title to Padmavat, which they attributed as the basis for the creative source.

Padmavat is an epic written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi and is based on a fictional story about Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khalji and his desire for Padmavati, the Queen of Chittor.

A film can only be released in theatres after a certification by the CBFC.

The reviewing committee also sought adding disclaimers, pertinently regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati that has been banned and making modifications to the song Ghoomar.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by the members of the examining committee, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi and aspecial panel consisting of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of the Jaipur University.

“The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length. The committee is appreciative of their time,” CBFC sources said.

The panel was formed after the CBFC told a Parliamentary panel that it would seek inputs from historians about the content of the film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that stoked a controversy.

Some Rajput groups such as the Karni Sena had objected to its content and claimed that the film makers had distorted the script and demanded a ban on its release.

Defending the decision to get the film vetted by historians, CBFC officials said, this was done taking into consideration the ‘complexities and concerns around the film’.

“The requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision of the CBFC official committee. The filmmakers, BhansaIi Productions, in a written communication to CBFC had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film,” CBFC sources said.

The certification body also pointed out that the practice of getting films vetted by specialists was carried out earlier, during the certification of Aarakshan and Jodhaa Akbar.

Padmavati ran into trouble right from the beginning when its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali started shooting in Jaipur in March-April this year.

Bhansali was slapped and assaulted on the film’s sets by the members of Karni Sena who staged an angry protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur where Bhansali was shooting for Padmavati. In a video that went viral, protesters were seen running amok, damaging cameras and other shooting equipment while raising slogans and spewing abuses in Hindi.

Later, many Rajput groups had staged violent protests, allegedly over rumours that Bhansali included a romantic scene between the queen and Allauddin Khilji, the Delhi emperor who attacked Mewar’s capital Chittorgarh.

Their protests intensified after the release of the film’s trailer on October 9. Currently, five Indian states have banned the film from releasing.

The film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.