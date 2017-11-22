Padmavati row: I love my country, but I don’t understand it anymore, says Aditi Rao Hydari

With growing tension over filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has questioned why people don’t express as much anger when women are violated in the country as they are showing towards the film.

Aditi, who too will be seen in Bhansali’s historical drama, says though she loves her country, she fails to understand the people’s mindset.

The actor on Wednesday tweeted: “Why aren’t people as angry and demanding change when women are raped, violated, sold, beaten, pimped, killed in the womb. I don’t get it. I love my country, but I don’t understand it any more.”

She hopes that the “country understands what it’s becoming”. “Can I have my country back please,” she added.

Padmavati is a tribute to the valour of Rajput queen Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone.

Interestingly, Aditi has roots attached to two royal lineages herself.

The film is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts. Bhansali has been denying the contention.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Previously, stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor had shows solidarity with Bhansali.

