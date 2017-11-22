Padmavati row: Narendra Modi must have played role in film’s delayed release, says Karni Sena

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even though silent on the Padmavati row, must have had a role to play in the deferral of its release date from December 1. As the Karni Sena continues to gather support in opposing the release of Padmavati, its patron-founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he was hopeful of increasing supporters from “four to 14” till director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces a new release date for his historic drama.

Kalvi said even though the Padmavati makers have claimed they have “voluntarily” deferred the movie’s release, Modi would have had a “role” to play. “The deferral of the release date has happened because of multiple roles people have played. CMs have a role, PM has a role, and most of all the social organisations who have been protesting aggressively and passionately have made it happen,” said Kalvi.

Padmavati is in the eye of a storm following allegations that the movie distorts history about Rajput queen Padmavati, who is known to have committed Jauhar (self-immolation) to protect the honour of her community during the siege of Chittor in 1303.

At an earlier press conference here, Kalvi said he had already garnered the support of Chief Ministers of four states. “I will make it from four to 14 till the next date is decided. I am meeting three more Chief Ministers in the next two days. This film will not run,” he said.

He said his appeal to Modi to “intervene” in the controversy was merely via the media. Do they plan to make a written appeal to Modi? “We will make a written appeal to PM if there’s a need. I haven’t written any appeal to any Chief Minister or the Prime Minister.... I am going to Maharashtra... They will ban it, I am confident,” said Kalvi.

Karni Sena has been up in arms against Bhansali since he began shooting the film and had even assaulted him on the sets of his film in Jaipur last year over fears that the movie showcases objectionable scenes.

Now, it is calling for a ban.

Will the Karni Sena go to the Supreme Court? Kalvi said, “There’s no need. We are in the people’s court and it has a lot of strength.”

But the apex court has already rejected two pleas regarding the stalling of the film. “Those were pleas by over-excited people who have no evidence,” Kalvi said.

Calling Bhansali a “repeat offender”, Kalvi said, “He does opposite of what he says and never does what he says. Why did they leave the section of genre in the censor board application form blank? He knew whether he writes historical or fiction, he will land in trouble.”