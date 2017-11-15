Padmavati row: The audience is intelligent enough to judge the film, says Neil Nitin Mukesh

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, that is facing opposition from several Rajput and Hindu factions across the country. “It (film) is a fiction and the audience is intelligent enough to judge the movie. The entire film crew works hard to showcase their art, and the director has the right to present his perception and creativity before the audience. There should be freedom of speech and creativity,” he said.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of an event, the 37-year-old Bollywood actor expressed hopes that the upcoming period-drama, slated to release on December 1, hit the screens and people get to watch it. “As an artist, I would like that no other artist suffers losses,” he said.

The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has drawn flak from various quarters for allegedly distorting historical facts. The film has Deepika Padukone essaying the role queen Padmavati. It also stars Shahid Kapoor as Padmavati’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

