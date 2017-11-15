Padmavati row: You do not have the freedom to threaten or cause grievous bodily harm, says Farhan Akhtar

Amid the ongoing protests against Padmavati and the information and broadcasting ministry’s decision to pull out two films S Durga and Nude from screening at IFFI, Farhan Akhtar has said the film industry needs to come together in such testing times.

The information and broadcasting ministry dropped Malayalam movie S Durga and Marathi film Nude from the 48th edition of the film festival, to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. When asked about his viewpoint on the issue, Farhan said, “This is not just about those two films or just about the film (Padmavati). This has happened in the past with many films. Unfortunately, we also have to blame ourselves. We should not just be pointing fingers, there is lack of unity (in the film industry) when it comes to these things.”

“Everyone gets scared. It is a small industry... There are not that many people. If they don’t come together to create an environment that they themselves can function in, the way they want to, nobody else is going to do that for them.”

He asserted the audiences do not need to be spoon-fed but “be exposed” to different kinds of ideas and cultures through cinema. Farhan also said there is no law that enforces people to go and watch every film that releases and the right to watch or refuse to watch any movie rests with the audience.

The actor-director, however, added, “... But you do not have the freedom to threaten somebody or cause grievous bodily harm or cause damage.”

He said there is a certain ambiguity regarding the rules and regulations prescribed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is “unfortunate”. “We, as a film industry, are depended on the CBFC to tell us what is ok and what is not. We have accepted that. Beyond that, it is in the hands of the I&B Ministry and for the government to protect the films and the filmmakers.”

The director was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch event.

