Padmavati: SC dismisses plea against film’s release, asks petitioner to trust CBFC

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking ban on the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Padmavati. The court has trusted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider all aspects before granting a certificate to the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh film.

The plea was filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others. The group also demanded that a committee of historians be set up to check the film and if it’s a factual representation of history and the story of Rani Padmavati.

The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the CBFC has enough guidelines in place already to grant certificates for films.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a ban on Padmavati for allegedly propogating the practice of Sati. A division bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin on Thursday said the petitioner has another forum, CBFC, where he could appeal for his grievance.

However, the film’s problems do not end here. Rajasthan government is planning to set up a committee to watch the film before letting it release.

“Modalities in this direction will be worked out soon. The committee will watch the movie and will identify the scenes in the film that may hurt the sentiments of public,” Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria told IANS.

“What has to done after that... Do we have to talk to the filmmaker... It will only be decided after watching the film. Moreover, what we can do on our level will also be decided after the committee watches the film,” Kataria said.

The film has been embroiled in controversies ever since it was announced that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will play Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. Organisations like the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha are under the impression that the film will show a romantic relationship between the two characters.

The film’s director and actors have clarified on several occasions that the film features no such scenes, not even a dream sequence, but the protestors are still threatening theatre owners with violence if the film should release. On Wednesday, Bhansali had issued a video clarifying that the film will not hurt Rani Padmavati’s image or Rajput pride in anyway but to no avail.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and is scheduled for a December 1 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more